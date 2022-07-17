150th Open Championship - day three in pics as Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland hit the front

The two were paired together in the second last group, ahead of Cameron Young and Cameron Smith, and went toe to toe across a fascinating 18 holes.
By the time McIlroy and Hovland left the 18th together, they had hit the top and go into Sunday’s final day with a four shot lead over Young and Smith.
1. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Thomas Detry of Belgium chips onto the 17th green during Day Three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
2. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: David Carey of Ireland tees off on the 18th hole during Day Three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
3. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Harry Diamond walk on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
4. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Viktor Hovland of Norway and caddie look on on the 15th hole during Day Three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
