150th Open Championship - day two in pictures

It was an incredible second day’s play at the home of golf with the event also tinged with sadness as Tiger Woods walked off the Old Course for probably the final time in competition.
1. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Cameron Smith of Australia reacts on the 14th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Photo: Harry How
2. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd as he crosses the Swilcan Bridge during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Photo: Ross Kinnaird
3. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland putts on the 18th green during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Photo: Andrew Redington
4. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: General view on the 18th green as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele of the United States shake hands during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Photo: Warren Little