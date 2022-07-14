150th Open Championship: Major tees off at St Andrews

Scotsman Paul Lawrie got the historic major underway and he was followed out by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas.

Who do you think will lift the claret jug at the close of play on Sunday?

The Fife Free Press group is at the event and will be until the champ is crowned.

As you can see from our pictures, the crowds have gathered in their numbers in the town.

If you’re at The Open and would like us to feature your picture for the rest of the world to see, email it to [email protected]

