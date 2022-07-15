150th Open Championship - Tiger Woods cut out of historic major

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on on the 14th hole during day two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Woods, the winner in 2000, 2005 and 2006 had left himself with it all to do after an opening round +6 78 put him some way off the projected cut mark of even par.

But the golfing great wasn’t prepared to lie down and spoke before his second round of carding a 66 to give him some hope of being around at the weekend.

Sadly he couldn’t get it going at an Old Course which had received some welcome overnight rainfall.

A birdie on the third gave him some hope but this was cancelled out by a bogey on the next hole.

Another bogey came on six to all but rule him out of making the cut.

The back nine was steady enough for the American until a double bogey on 16 raised his score higher.

In the end he carded a 75, leaving him on +9 for his tournament.

A massive crowd circled the 18th green as Woods’ playing partners Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa took a step back out of respect to allow the 46-year-old to approach the green himself.

He received a standing ovation from the main stand, saying in his post round press conference afterwards how much he appreciated the “respect” given to him by the crowd and his fellow competitors.