1972: Edinburgh Monarchs’ night of ice racing in Kirkcaldy

Ice racing came to Kirkcaldy’s ice rink in 1972

The Gallatown venue hosted a unique event which brought Edinburgh Monarchs across the Forth to take on the town’s Panthers.

The sport was new to Scotland, but a crowd of 1200 turned up to see the high-speed races round the ice pad.

Monarchs were unbeaten, but hopes were high Panthers might have their number after a close match at Murrayfield.

But the in-form team from Edinburgh took the spoils.

The event consisted of 13 heats with Harry McLean outstanding for the Kirkcaldy riders, while Stuart McLuckie and Lex Milloy caught the eye for Monarchs.

The ‘rider of the night’ trophy was contested over four heats and it went to Monarchs’ Alan Forbes.

The Kirkcaldy quartet of Dave McCabe, Keith Inch, Ian McPherson and Wayne Briggs – brother of ex world champ speedway star, Barry – travelled on to Aviemore for a best pairs competition.

It was the first such event staged in the northern town.