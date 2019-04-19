1977 Kirkcaldy swimmers ‘ medal haul

In 1977, Kirkcaldy Amateur Swimming Club picked up a gold and silver medal at Falkirk Otters Mini age group gala championships in Bellshill.

The youngsters who triumphed included (from left) , back row: Jimmy Dryburgh, Mark Adams, Kevin Herron and Kenneth More. Front – Morag Campbell, Michael McNamara, Ruth Fox, Sandy Whisker, Lesley Adamson and Julie Hall.

