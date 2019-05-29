4500 water bottles for Kirkcaldy’s half marathon runners

Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon has added a second sponsor.

Premier Linktown Local is the official water supplier to the race on August 25.

The Linktown business will supply 4500 bottlers of water to the 1200 runners expected to take part in the first event of its kind in the Lang Toun for 30 years.

The plastic will also be fully recyclable, helping event organisers to achieve their aim of being an environmentally friendly event.

The Links Street store was recently named Independent Retailer of the Year at the Scottish Grocer Awards.

It is run by Faraz Iqbal,a prominent figure in the local community, who was delighted to get involved in the big race which caught the interest of runners from across the country.

The race has doubled in size since its launch, in order to cope with demand for spaces.

It has now hit 1200 and the books have been closed.

A traffic management company is on board to ensure the route runs smoothly, and the team behind the event are now planning the final details.

The Kirkcaldy Centre – formerly known as The Postings – is on board as main sponsor, and Fife’s Paralympian, Derek Rae, has accepted the position of race ambassador.

The route takes in some of the town’s finest landmarks including Beveridge Park, Dunnikier Park, Ravenscraig Park, Fife Coastal Path, and historic Dysart, including the famous harbour where ‘Outlander’ was filmed.

The final few miles also take in the newly refurbished Waterfront where there is a flat measured mile used for the local running clubs and walkers to enjoy.

The event is supported by both Fife Council and town centre BID company, Kirkcaldy4All.