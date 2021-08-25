Fifers have been keen to make the most of the service's facilities

The trust has seen a 26 per cent increase in attendances compared to the previous 16 week average following the Scottish Government announcement to ease restrictions on August 16.

The full programme of services are proving a hit including the learn to swim programme with nearly 6500 participants, indoor and outdoor fitness sessions, full junior activities, and access to gyms without social distancing.

Emma Walker, chief executive of the trust said: “We welcome the positive reaction of local communities to sport and leisure returning to near normal service delivery, and, it very encouraging to see the increase in attendance figures.”