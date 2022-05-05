Ben Sandilands placed seventh in the final of the 1500m at the British Universities and Colleges Championships in Chelmsford.

In what was a busy and tactical race against athletes older and more experienced than him, Sandilands acquitted himself brilliantly to come through the field and finish a fraction outside his personal best in 3.49.53.

It has been a successful start to the outdoor season for the kingdom athlete, who is in his first year studying at SRUC, as he also won the Scottish Universities and Colleges 1500m title the previous week.

Three Fife AC athletes posted fast times at the Scottish 10,000m Championships at Crownpoint in Glasgow.

Lewis Rodgers ran a big personal best of 30.26 to place fifth in a highly competitive men’s A race which was won by James Donald of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.

His time took nearly 30 seconds off his previous personal best and elevated him to top 10 in the Scottish 10,000m rankings for 2022.

With personal bests over two miles, 10,000m, 10 miles and half marathon, it has been an excellent start to the year for Lewis who is enjoying the form of his life.

There were also personal bests in the men’s B race for Alistair Gudgin, who ran 32.38 to place 4th, and Sam Fernando, from Gateside, who ran 32.57 to place 10th.

Fife AC and Disability Sport Fife member Derek Rae stood on the start line with some of the worlds best athletes, including Sir Mo Farah, at the Vitality London 10k.

Rae finished in a time of 31:08, a seven second personal best.

The kingdom athlete has recently moved to Steve Doig’s training group, where he trains with fellow DSF athletes Owen Miller, Connor Brown and Carter Taylor.

Fellow Scot, Eilish McColgan won her race, setting a new Scottish record in the process.

She was congratulated by Rae on the line.

DSF’s cross country championships will return later this month.

It’s always been a popular event and this year it will again be supported by Fife AC.