A busy week all round for St Andrews Table Tennis club sides
St Andrews TTC side Swots took to the road twice this week.
Against Mylnefield Barons, the team scored a 6-4 victory.
However, Louis MacLeod’s form from that game sadly did not go with him to Forthill Sports Club the following evening. He and Sandy Pearson were unable to put scores on the match sheet against Defenders to back up three wins from Ian Smith in a 7-3 loss.
Pearson guested for Truants at Brechin and he was rewarded when, along with Howard Lee and Graham Wood, he took the scalp of Stewart Ferguson.
Injury and non-availability of players for Division Three side New Kids meant that Charlie Ross and Martin Turnbull faced a tough task at Forthill against Tigers. Both recorded wins against Marion Davidson and they were unlucky not to win the doubles tie after leading 2-0 only to lose 8-2.