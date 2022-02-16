A busy week all round for St Andrews Table Tennis club sides

Against Mylnefield Barons, the team scored a 6-4 victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Louis MacLeod’s form from that game sadly did not go with him to Forthill Sports Club the following evening. He and Sandy Pearson were unable to put scores on the match sheet against Defenders to back up three wins from Ian Smith in a 7-3 loss.

Pearson guested for Truants at Brechin and he was rewarded when, along with Howard Lee and Graham Wood, he took the scalp of Stewart Ferguson.