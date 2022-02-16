A busy week all round for St Andrews Table Tennis club sides

St Andrews TTC side Swots took to the road twice this week.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 12:05 pm

Against Mylnefield Barons, the team scored a 6-4 victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

However, Louis MacLeod’s form from that game sadly did not go with him to Forthill Sports Club the following evening. He and Sandy Pearson were unable to put scores on the match sheet against Defenders to back up three wins from Ian Smith in a 7-3 loss.

Pearson guested for Truants at Brechin and he was rewarded when, along with Howard Lee and Graham Wood, he took the scalp of Stewart Ferguson.

Injury and non-availability of players for Division Three side New Kids meant that Charlie Ross and Martin Turnbull faced a tough task at Forthill against Tigers. Both recorded wins against Marion Davidson and they were unlucky not to win the doubles tie after leading 2-0 only to lose 8-2.