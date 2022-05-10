A busy weekend at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Cars on the track at Cowdenbeath Racewall.

Amongst those at the track was the defending British Saloon Champion Michael Allard and the Stock Rod champion John McAllister.

World Champions Timmy Barnes and David Philp Jr in the Saloon and Stock Rods were amongst those in attendance.

Ian Christie chose a busy night to make his Stock Rod debut.

The pits were even busier on Sunday as the drivers sorted the damage from the previous evening’s action and made last minute car adjustments.

The Saloon action on Saturday night was full of action, shunts and spins and a couple of rollovers thrown in for good measure and in one incident Kyle Irvine (Glenrothes) rolled his car spectacularly exiting the turnstile bend.

Eck Cunningham (Buckhaven) was in the wars on both days and it was only during the last chance qualifying heat that he ended up in the points where he was eighth.

Ross Watters (Kennoway) had a good qualifying session on Saturday night picking up a third, a second then a tenth place in his races whilst Irvine finished in third and seventh after his rollover.

Watters starts the British from the second row whilst Irvine is back on row five.

The ORCi Stock Rod drivers were also racing in qualifying rounds on Saturday with Michael Bethune (Kirkcaldy) finished second in heat one before winning heat three whilst James Halkett (Cowdenbeath) ended up with an eighth and a tenth.

The Kirkcaldy duo of Ian Christie and Dylan Smart both crashed out in heat three and whilst Stuart Wedderburn (Leven) and David Dignan (Methilhill) started the final they weren’t classified in their heats.

The final was hard fought with the top four drivers featuring in a hard fought dice throughout with World Champion David Philp Jnr winning from Bethune.

On Sunday the British Saloon Championship stayed at home with Stuart Shevill Jnr winning whilst Watters had to be content with third place having led the race for a few laps.

Watters and Irvine were in the wars in the Ray Gunn Tribute race.

The local Stock Rod drivers didn’t figure too well on Sunday although Wedderburn picked up a third and a sixth in his heats whilst In the Scottish Open Christie ended up in seventh finishing ahead of Bethune with Wedderburn tenth,