A Cupar games fit for the 40th anniversary celebrations

Cupar Highland Games celebrated their 40th anniversary in the Duffus Park on Sunday.

The running events were well supported and it saw the oldest competitor on the day, Sam Bates, repel all challengers to win the 90 metres handicap.

Running from a start of 33 metres the Tullibody veteran hit the tape in 9.30 seconds to pip the fast finishing Euan Smith (Central AC).

There was a close finish to the youth 90 metres with Anna Suttie (Anstruther) winning in 10.29 seconds from Kyle McFarlane (Pitreavie AC).

The 800 metres handicap went to David Allan (Balloch) who followed up his win on the opening day of the season at Blackford by fending off the challenge of Willie Bates (Tullibody) and Willie Rennie (PH Racing Club).

The Scottish Lib Dem leader once again excelled to win the 1600 metres handicap to follow up his victory from 12 months ago in the same race.

Hannah Steel, Lothian RC the 2018 SHGA female youth athlete of the year won her first race of the new season with victory in the Youth’s 800 metres handicap. Archie Suttie, Anstruther just failed to land his third win of the season finishing second on this occasion with Mattie Fleming (Kelso) in third.

There was a 200mts – 400mts double for Euan Smith (Central AC). In the 200 he edged out Borders duo Natasha Turnbull, TLJT and Daniel Paxton (Hawick). The latter was runner up in the 400 with David Allan in third place.

Eight riders contested the four open cycle races on the card. Three of them were won by backmarker Charles Fletcher (Grantown on Spey) who followed up his five timer at Strathmore the previous week.

His victories came in the 800 metres, 3200 metres and Deil tak the Hindmost. The four timer was thwarted by Cederic Sachet (France) who raced to victory in the 1600 metres. Filling the minor placings in the four races were, James Melville, (Dumbarton), Paul Anderson (Perth), Marcus Atkinson (Muir of Ord), Dave Mathieson (Newburgh), Craig Hamilton (Edinburgh) and Dave Nuttal (Anstruther). Frenchman Sachet was unfortunate to come off his bike in the final bend of the 3200 metres race when in a challenging position, he managed to pick himself up get back on the bike and finish third.

Only three competitors contested the two youth cycle races owing to a couple of non grass championship events taking place elsewhere. Issac Small (Deeside) has been in great form in the early season meetings and that continued at Duffus Park with wins in both the 800 mts and 1600 mts handicaps. Both times he was followed over the line by brothers Vinnie and Magnus Atkinson (Muir of Ord).

In the heavy events, Vlad Tulacek (Czech Republic) was once again in dominating form winning all seven events and setting new ground records in both the 16lb and 22lb shot putt competitions. The minor placings were filled by Dan Carlin, Stuart Anderson, David Meinicuk, Greg Walker and Paul Dearie.

Willie Rennie MSP said: “The Cupar Highland Games are always a huge success, bringing together communities across Fife and further afield. There was a big international crowd at the Cupar Highland Games with tough competition in the cycling, running, dancing and heavies. And I retained my one mile title!”