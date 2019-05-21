A hat-trick of medals for Fife AC runners

It was a successful day for Fife AC at the Scottish Junior Hill Championships in Greenock, with the club returning home with three individual medals.

There was double gold for the Hedley family, with sisters Anna and Isla taking the U17 and U15 titles respectively.

Anna won from Pippa Carcas of Edinburgh AC while Isla won from Isla Paterson of Gala

Harriers.

Struan Bennett, who recently came third at the Scottish East District Championships over 1500m,

showed his versatility by picking up another bronze medal in the U15 boys race.

Other Fife AC results were as follows:

U15 boys – 5 Guillem Penacchio 16.58; 6 James Mowat 17.56.

U17 women – 6 Ailsa Bennet 40.47.

U20 men – 5 Iain McWhinnie 29.39; 8 Gavin McWhinnie 30.51.

U13 open race: 8 (second girl) Freya Hedley 5.01.

Steph Pennycook was selected to represent British Universities in the 3000m at the Loughborough International.

Steph, who recently won her fourth consecutive bronze medal over 1500m at her final British Universities Championships, placed fifth in 9.33.19.

Earlier in the week, Owen Miller and Anna Hedley travelled to Manchester with Scottish Athletics for the Trafford AC Open Graded. Owen opened his track season with a fantastic 1500m personal best of 3.56.76 while Anna narrowly missed her 3000m personal best with a 9.51.66 clocking.