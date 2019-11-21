A night of laughter at Fife Flyers & Fife Free Press Hockey Show

Fife Flyers and the Fife Free Press teamed up to stage the first Hockey Show.

Held at Styx in Kirkcaldy, it was a night filled with humour and tales from the dressing-room. Flyers stars Dylan Quaile, Paul Crowder, Scott Aarssen, Carlo Finucci and newly appointed captain James Livingston were joined on stage by head coach Todd Dutiaume, while Chase Schaber brought the house down with a special rap to close the night. The show was hosted by Allan Crow, editor of the Press, with Flyers’ forward Bari McKenzie, and Ali McLaren of Flyers Live.

Fife Flyers Hockey Show, organised with the Fife Free Press - on stage Chase Schaber leading the finale (Pic: Derek Young) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Fife Flyers Hockey Show, organised with the Fife Free Press - Danick Gauthier (Pic: Derek Young) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Fife Flyers Hockey Show, organised with the Fife Free Press (Pic: Derek Young) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Fife Flyers Hockey Show, organised with the Fife Free Press (Pic: Derek Young) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more