A race against time for Cupar swimmers

Swimming the 400m freestyle for the first time in an accredited meet were Abbie Henderson in the 12-13 age group, Sophie Paterson, 12-13, and Jennifer Niven, 14-15. They raced each other in the same heat, with Henderson finishing in 5.48.66, Niven in 6.04.37 and Paterson in 6.05.11.Liam Black in the 16 and over raced the 400m individual medley. He was competing in this event for the first time and finished in 5.43.02.