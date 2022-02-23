A race against time for Cupar swimmers
A small group of Cupar swimmers travelled to Glenrothes for a Fife regional distance time trial, writes Ella McGeorge.
Swimming the 400m freestyle for the first time in an accredited meet were Abbie Henderson in the 12-13 age group, Sophie Paterson, 12-13, and Jennifer Niven, 14-15. They raced each other in the same heat, with Henderson finishing in 5.48.66, Niven in 6.04.37 and Paterson in 6.05.11.Liam Black in the 16 and over raced the 400m individual medley. He was competing in this event for the first time and finished in 5.43.02.
Katie Duncan in the 16 and over swam in the 800m freestyle for her first time in a licensed competition. She swam 32 lengths in a time of 11.19.13. Ella McGeorge in the 16 and over competed in the longest indoor swimming event, the 1500m freestyle. Her time of 20.27.23 was her first ever accredited time in this event, and she also achieved a personal best time for her 800m freestyle.