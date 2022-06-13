A tough night for kingdom's track racers

Scott Allardyce rolling his ministox

The weather was to play a part as well with a heavy rain shower during the opening first saloon heat which caused then headaches as they searched for grip.

Local ministox driver Scott Allardyce, from Leven, had an interesting finish to the opening heat when, sitting in second spot going into the pit bend, he was nudged wide and ended up rolling his car.

Kennoway’s Ross Watters was in the thick of the action in the saloons going on to win the opening heat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then had to settle for the runner up spot in the second.

Not long after the final had started than he was spun but he fought back to bring his car home in sixth place.

Kyle Irvine, from Glenrothes, finished well down the order in the heats but during the final ended up in third spot and was closing in on those ahead whilst Lochgelly’s Andrew Mathieson right behind Watters in the final after having two mid order finishes in his heats.

Whilst the Fife drivers failed to record a win in any of the prostock basic races, Graeme Dignan from Methilhill picked up a third in heat one and then the runner up in the final.

Glenrothes racer Callum Rennie was the runner up in heat two but retired from the final whilst Liam Boyle from Hillend picked up a fourth in heat one and a third in the final.

The ministox final was for the race for Ramsay Shield where Kerr Paterson from Saline led the race for a good part but ended up in third with Jake Wilson, Lochgelly, fifth with Allardyce back out where he ended up in seventh place.

At Nutts Corner in Northern Ireland Windygates’s Gordon Moodie enjoyed two days of formula II racing and left the oval with two final wins.

On Saturday night he won the Challenge Trophy final, starting the race from pole position whilst, on Sunday, he went through to win the Irish Open Championship where he had to start the race from the second row.