The occasion was marked by a group of Wizards and Kirkcaldy parkrun regulars forming a guard of honour as she made her way towards the finish line.

It has been a quieter week in the Wizarding race circuit, with many concentrating on getting some crucial training miles for the upcoming Kirkcaldy Parks half marathon, which is now only a month away.

There was however a stellar turnout of Wizards for the Sunday morning Bacon Rollers, as 22 members showed up to keep James Stewart company for his charity fundraiser.

The start of the Park Run at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Stewart has embarked on the challenge of running the Last Duel trail race course in Cardenden Woods every single day in July, in an effort to raise crucial funds for the Kirkcaldy Food Bank.

In addition to this, on Wednesday, July 19, Brian Adams took part in the Exeter 10k, achieving a time of 57:03, which saw him place in 175th overall.

Meanwhile, at the Kirkcaldy parkrun, there was a stellar turnout of 50 Wizards and Fife AC runners. Fife AC youngster Katie Sandilands achieved a course personal best, first female and second place overall, with a speedy 18:51.

There were also personal bests for Lewis Deacon, who ran a time of 27:38, Oliver Cairns in a time of 28:03 and Pamela Dobson, who ran a time of 33:39. Margaret Cavanagh, on her landmark 250th parkrun, completed the event alongside husband Rod Cavanagh in a time of 36:39.

Around the Kingdom of Fife, five made the trip to Lochore Meadows. Harry Godson (24:48), James Paterson (28:32), Marie Godson (30:51), Claire Jurecki (32:43) and Jennifer Bennett (40:57) completed Lochore parkrun.

Greg Wilson ( 23:28) produced an impressive display at Loch Leven parkrun.

Travelling across the water to the fast and flat Cramond based parkrun, Thomas Gambino ran a blistering time of 17:08 at the Edinburgh parkrun, which saw him finish fourth overall.

Heather Finlayson (25:42) and Kevin O'Neill (27:28) ventured to the Midlothian based Polkemmet Country parkrun.

Laura Roy (33:17) and Mike Roy (34:38) completed the popular tourist attraction parkrun at Holyrood. Niamh Gibbons added another impressive parkrun to a burgeoning running CV, running a time of 27:38 at Livingston parkrun. Craig Thomson completed Oriam parkrun in 27:33 while Heather Kinninmonth achieved a sub-30 personal best time of 29:54 at Perth parkrun.