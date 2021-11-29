A year to remember for our top Scots
When things get underway again on the track in 2022, the Scottish drivers will be aiming to repeat the successes of this year.
Scots wereto the fore in many of the national and domestic formulae in 2021 with World Championship titles going to formula II driver Chris Burgoyne, the ORCi stock rod one to David Philp Jnr while Armadale’s Robert McDonald retained his National Hot Rod title.
It was a good year for the ORCi stock rod drivers with John McAllister and Michael Bethune, from Kirkcaldy, going over to Northern Ireland in June with McAllister coming back with the British Championship and Bethune the ORCi title.
After his success in the worlds the following day, Leven’s Craig Haxton won the World Masters whilst, at their next meeting, Philp Jnr won the Scottish Championship.
Methilhill’s David Dignan won the white and yellow final and, at the end of the year, Sandy Galbraith, from Auchtermuchty, won the Simon Laing Memorial trophy and Bethune the Scottish Open.
The track points championship went down to the wire with Bethune just grabbing it on the last race while Cammy Doak won the National Points title.
Stuart Wedderburn, from Leven, had a strong season, moving up to the red grade and picking up a win or two along the way.
In the Prostock Basics, the Scottish Championship saw Jack Robertson come out on top whilst Joanne Hilditch won the Highland Championship at Crimond. The race for the track points went down to the last race with Nicole Russell winning the National Points.