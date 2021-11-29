A year to remember for our top Scots

Leven's Stuart Wedderburn in his stock rod

Scots wereto the fore in many of the national and domestic formulae in 2021 with World Championship titles going to formula II driver Chris Burgoyne, the ORCi stock rod one to David Philp Jnr while Armadale’s Robert McDonald retained his National Hot Rod title.

It was a good year for the ORCi stock rod drivers with John McAllister and Michael Bethune, from Kirkcaldy, going over to Northern Ireland in June with McAllister coming back with the British Championship and Bethune the ORCi title.

After his success in the worlds the following day, Leven’s Craig Haxton won the World Masters whilst, at their next meeting, Philp Jnr won the Scottish Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Methilhill’s David Dignan won the white and yellow final and, at the end of the year, Sandy Galbraith, from Auchtermuchty, won the Simon Laing Memorial trophy and Bethune the Scottish Open.

The track points championship went down to the wire with Bethune just grabbing it on the last race while Cammy Doak won the National Points title.

Stuart Wedderburn, from Leven, had a strong season, moving up to the red grade and picking up a win or two along the way.