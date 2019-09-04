Aaron Hastie take to the grid at the Racewall

The main race of the night at the Cowdenbeath racewall was the 1300 Series Gold Roof final.

Local drivers racing at the meeting included Aaron Hastie (Ceres).

Fraser Clark and Lindsell shared the front row with Charlie Folan and Hastie on row two.

The start proved to be explosive with Clark leading but on the pit bend he was sent wide and bounced off the wall and then slowed with a puncture. This let Folan lead with Graham Osborne spinning and restarting at the tail of the field Lindsell moved into second spot and closed onto Folan’s back bumper with Hastie pushed wide as Hegg made up ground.

On lap three the first race stoppage occurred after Gordon Myers was clipped and spun by Jeff Cosans and ended up nose first into the wall.

After the race was stopped due to a spin off, Milne made a good restart from Lindsell with Hastie in third and as the race progressed Milne began to ease away from Lindsell.

Hegg was a man on a mission and he began to pick up places.

With only a handful of laps to run he was fourth and then on third with a couple of laps remaining.

By then Milne was clear and he went through to win from Lindsell and Hegg with white grader Kieran Edgar in fourth place.

Hastie nursed his car home to fifth place with Whyte in seventh spot.

In the first of the Allcomers races Dougie Ford went through to win getting the better of Edgar on the closing laps with Clark coming through into third place, Whyte and Lindsell were next in fourth and fifth.

The second heat wasn’t a good one for the Borderers with Ford’s car shedding a wheel whilst in second whilst Edgar had to retire when leading with an overheating problem.

In the end Folan went on to win from Clark and Ellis. Lindsell got the better of Whyte for fourth this time around.

There is no racing at the Racewall next week with Gordon Moodie defending his Formula II World Championship down at Buxton.