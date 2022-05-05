Eighteen triples took part in three sections of six and each triple played five games of five ends; the two highest up from each section and the next two highest overall played in the quarter finals.
Winners – Mike Simpson, Steven Turner, Finlay Watson. Runners up – Alan Boyne, Kenny Hamilton, David Graham. Beaten semi-finalists Mark Mackinnon, Stuart Duff, Michelle Mackinnon and Ben Cameron, Colin Brown and Peter Bladen. Alastair Nimmo, on behalf of sponsors Country Carpets, presented the prizes and the winning skip thanked Alastair for running a good competition, the club and Tom and Helen Vickery for providing the catering.