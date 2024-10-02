Action well underway for St Andrews Curling Club members

Winners with George McQueen Salver

The curling season recently began for St Andrews Curling Club with the St Andrews Opening Bonspiel held at Kinross.

The participants all enjoyed a great afternoon of curling followed by a light lunch.

The games were all very close with three teams all scoring five shots and the winners stealing a two in the last end to bring their score up to seven shots, to win the bonspiel.

The winning team of David McQueen (skip), Peter Malcolm, Lewis Moyes and Takashi (a visiting Japanese guest from Tokyo) were presented with the George McQueen Salver.

A result from Rinks Medal 1 at Kinross on September 25 was: Fiona de Vries 15-2 Mark Stocks after seven ends. The rinks were: Fiona de Vries (skip), Mary Hepburn, Bob Cole & Peter Malcolm v Mark Stocks (skip), Bev Brown, Drew Moyes & Iain Brown.

New members are welcome, please email [email protected] for more information.

Meanwhile, there has also been plenty of recent action at Forret Curling Club.

Last Sunday saw two Forret rinks play an internal match. With both rinks – Gordon Fenton (s), Sue Thomson, Andrew Wilson, Gill Mason and Peter Lang (s), Ross Taylor, Tom and Margaret Belcher -

evenly matched, the final score of 10-5 to Lang’s team did not reflect the standard of play.

On Monday, a Forret rink of Craig Lindsay (s) Graham Lindsay, Cameron Lindsay and Innes Wright beat Stratheden CC 11-5 in the Province League.