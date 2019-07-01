Age category prizes for Falkland Trail Runners

It was another successful week for the Falkland Trail Runners who were among the category winners in both the Milnathort Dash and Benarty Gala Trail Race.

In the Five Mile Milnathort Dash, Jamie Lessells was the first male junior home finishing in nint place overall.

The club’s Susanne Lumsden chalked up yet another category first by leading home the female over-40 age group.

FTR results: 9 & 1 JM Jamie Lessells 30m 50s, 56 & 1 F40 Susanne Lumsden 38.11, 109 Alan Gardener 43.37, 121 David Pease 45.59, 138 Bill Duff 48.21, 170 Sandra Gardener.

A large contingent of around 30 Skwerls contested the The Benarty Gala Trail Race which takes place over a 4.5 miles course on the trails, woodland paths and roads within the beautiful surroundings of Lochore Meadows Country Park.

Leading Skwerl was Glenrothes member Chris Russell who finished in third place overall behind race winner Ryan Lafferty Fife AC.

Judith Turner was the winner in the female category finishing in a decent 11th place overall.

Other category winners were Emma Lessells female junior, Jude Alcock female over 65, John Wilmot male over 65 and Bill Duff male over 70.

FTR duo Steven Lessells and Sian Burkin reached a parkrun milstone when they both took part in their 100th event at Perth.

A handful of FTR members took part in the Balbirnie Park Duathlon at Markinch.

Their finishing positions for the running and cycling event were 56th Kevin Murray 1:23.53, 59th Ian Simpson 1:25.07, 70th Lyle Allan 1:28.45, 108th Ruth Burns McGinn 1:47.30, 115th Laura Robertson 2:02.50.