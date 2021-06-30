Alex Samuel back in the fold for Scots' Italian job

Alex Samuel, pictured here while a pupil at St Leonards, will skipper the Scots against Italy

Samuel was on the bench for the Scots’ previous fixture, a 31-12 defeat to Engand.

But the former St Leonards pupil was scheduled to start , and skipper, the side from the second row on Thursday, played as we went to press. The game was broadcast live on S4C Clic and YouTube.

Samuel, who learned the sport with Madras, partnered Max Williamson who made his third start of the campaign.

At prop, Cole Lamberton returned to the starting team alongside George Breese.

Hooker Jamie Drummond retained his position after an impressive start last week against England, during which he made four turnovers in the 70 minutes he played.

Archie Smeaton was back to the blindside flank with Ollie Leatherbarrow, who had an impressive start and was Scotland’s try scorer last week, on the other side of the scrum, with Ben Muncaster packing down at No 8.

Scotland under-20’s, head coach Sean Lineen said: “There were some really good periods of play last week against England, and we played with a lot of heart and passion.

“Upfront a number of players impressed us and have earned their starting positions this week. In a tournament with such a short turnaround time it’s important we use our whole squad so there are a few changes in the backs where players get the opportunity for game time.