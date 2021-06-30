Alex Samuel back into the fold for Scotland's Italian job

Alex Samuel, pictured here while a pupil at St Leonards, will skipper the Scots against Italy

Samuel was on the bench for the Scots’ previous fixture, a 31-12 defeat to Engand.

But the former St Leonards pupil will start, and skipper, the side from the second row on Thursday for the game which kicks off at 2pm and broadcast live on S4C Clic and YouTube.

Samuel, who learned the game with Madras, will partner Max Williamson who makes his third start of the campaign.

At prop, Cole Lamberton returns to the starting team alongside George Breese.

Hooker Jamie Drummond retains his position after an impressive start last week against England, during which he made four turnovers in the 70 minutes he played.

Archie Smeaton returns to the blindside flank with Ollie Leatherbarrow, who had an impressive start and was Scotland’s try scorer last week, on the other side of the scrum, with Ben Muncaster packing down at No 8.

Scotland under-20’s, head coach Sean Lineen said: “There were some really good periods of play last week against England, and we played with a lot of heart and passion.

“Upfront a number of players impressed us and have earned their starting positions this week.

"In a tournament with such a short turnaround time it’s important we use our whole squad so there are a few changes in the backs where players get the opportunity for game time.