Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day two in pictures
The race to hit the top of the leaderboard is in full swing thanks to a dramatic day two at the Dunhill.
All pictures thanks to Getty Images.
1. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day two in pictures
Kinross golfer Calum Hill, a former member at Aberdour GC, is very much in the mix to lift the trophy.
Getty
2. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day two in pictures
Can our local hope go all the way?
Getty
3. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day two in pictures
Cricketer Kevin Pietersen lines up his putt.
Getty
4. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day two in pictures
Musician Huey Lewis is a mainstay at the tournament.
Getty
View more