All change at Tayport again as Chris McPherson steps in

Barely weeks after Willie Campbell stepped into the managerial post at Tayport, the Canniepairt club have made another change.

Campbell spoke with the Fife Herald just a couple of weeks ago about his ambitions for the Super League club.

But the club has announced this week of yet another change in the dug out, with Chris McPherson arriving at the club.

A club spokesman said: “Over the close-season, Stevie Kay stepped down due to work commitments and assistant Willie Campbell soon followed suit.

“The Canniepairt committee moved quickly to appoint Duncan ‘Chris’ McPherson to the post and the former goalkeeping coach will be assisted by one of the club’s former stalwarts. Grant Miller, a player who played an integral role in much of Tayport’s success during the mid to late 1990s.

“He returns to the Canniepairt and he will be keen to help McPherson raise the team’s profile once again.

“Fraser Butter also joins the staff, as goalkeeping coach and all at the club wish them every success for the coming season and beyond.”

Following the management changes, Tayport have decided to pull out of the Kelty Hearts pre-season tournament over July 13/14

Dundee United XI have had to pull out of the friendly on July 20.

This match will be re-scheduled.

The loss of Kinnoull and Glenrothes to the East of Scotland League for this coming season has meant another shuffle of the East Region junior clubs.

In season 2019-2020 there will be a Super League North and a Super League South.

Joining Tayport in the 10 club North Super League are Broughty Athletic, Carnoustie Panmure, Downfield, Forfar West End, Kirrie Thistle and Lochee United are promoted clubs Dundee North End, Luncarty and Scone Thistle.

Each club will play each other three times in the league, a total of 27 games.

Tayport begin their season on August 3 with a trip to meet Downfield.

On August 7 the side play their first home game of the new campaign when they host Kirrie Thistle.

A few days later, on August 10, Tayport are again on their travels when they make the short trip to meet Forfar West End.

Then comes a home game on August 14 against Carnoustie Panmure.