All roads lead to Cupar for the Howe of Fife Sevens

One of the biggest events in the area’s sporting calendar, the Howe Sevens, will be held at Duffus Park this Saturday, May 4.

A full line up of teams have already agreed to take part to make sure visitors are treated to the usual day of terrific action.

A local business has stepped forward to ensure the Howe of Fife sevens team look stylish on the pitch.

Rollos, Solicitors and Estate Agents have supplied a set of branded sevens strips for the sevens season.

Partner David Harley said the local firm was delighted to be throwing its weight behind the Cupar side.

He said: “As a company we offer a range of services to our clients.

“We strive to be the best we can be, continually reviewing and improving our capabilities to match the expectations of us.

“Rollos partnership supports the on-field growth of the Howe, a club with legacy for growing the game of rugby in the community, with ambition and high expectations of themselves, to strive for further success and to develop opportunities for all in sport”.

The Howe 7s will kick-off at 11am this weekend with the women competing for the Cordelia Manson Trophy and the colts for the Drummond Cup.

The men’s tournament starts at 1am fwith the J R Gray Trophy up for grabs with first round losers then playing for the Ferrier Cup.

A spokesman for the Howe of Fife said: “The Howe Sevens is one of the highlights of the rugby calendar, a day for all the family.”