All roads lead to Dumbarnie Links

The north east Fife course has again been confirmed as the host for the tour’s conclusion by organiser Alan Tait.

The tour was set-up during the height of pandemic by former European Tour pro Tait to give players a chance to compete while there were wider travel restrictions in place. It is now in its third year and open to all pros and amateurs with a handicap of 2.4 or better. The tour, sponsored by Golfbreaks, is played in stages with competitors given a 14 day window to record their score and hopefully advance towards the final at Dumbarnie on October 23.

The kingdom plays a significant part in the schedule and, apart from the final at Dumbarnie itself, will stage two qualifying rounds.

Alan Tait's Get Back to Golf to golf tour is now in its third year

Scotscraig will hold its event between May 2 and May 15 with Ladybank hosting between September 19 to October 2.

Tait said: “Such as the demand again in 2022, I have increased the events to a total of 14 and brilliant to have some fantastic new venues on board such as Fortrose & Rosemarkie, Murcar Links, The Roxburghe, Deer Park and Spey Valley.

"For the third year running the grand final again will once again return to Dumbarnie Links in October, where the top six pros from the order of merit and the top six amateurs will compete for an additional prize-fund, and a seven night all expenses paid golf trip for two to Orlando, Florida.”