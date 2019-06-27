All roads will lead to Ceres for another thrilling games day

With no other Highland Games in Scotland scheduled this weekend, all roads will lead to the village of Ceres and.

The weather forecast is looking favourable so a huge crowd is anticipated to throng around the Bow Butts.

The crowds are expected to be large, so those planning on taking a trip down are encouraged to get there early.

There will be an international flavour to the event with entrants from USA, Canada, Australia, Poland, France and the Czech Republic set to contest the various events.

Owing to it being a five weekend month, this years Games don’t clash with Drumtochty Games in the Grampian region, which means there could be a record entry for the heavy events.

There has been a welcome upsurge in entries for the running and cycling events on the games circuit this season and expect that to continue at Ceres.

There is always a great atmosphere and a big crowd to watch the events and it is always a popular meeting for the athletes and cyclists.

The athletes have races over 90m, 200m, 800m 1600m and 3000m all handicaps, with the youths racing over 90m,200m and 800m.

There is regularly thrills and spills among the bikers as they whizz around the tight circuit, and it won’t be the first time an unfortunate rider has been catapulted into the Ceres Burn.

The games also stage the Scottish Highland Games Association 1600 metres Cycle Championship.

The heavy event competitions are the highlight for many, because of the tight confines there is no hammer throwing, this however doesn’t detract from the quality of the athletes who take part in the various disciplines.

There is also a full programme of Highland dancing, wrestling, solo piping, tug of war and childrens’ races.

The games, which are the oldest free games in Scotland, get underway at noon with the official opening by the chieftain at 1pm.