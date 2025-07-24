All you need to know about St Andrews Highland Games 2025

Crowds will head to St Andrews’ Station Park this Sunday as the town hosts is annual Highland Games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which always proves popular with locals and visitors, promises a great day out for the whole family.

Now in its 39th year, it looks set to be another fantastic day of competitions and fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this year’s event will see female heavyweight competitors take part in the Games for the first time.

Female heavyweight competitors will join the ranks at St Andrews Highland Games for the first time (Pic: Jamie Callaghan)

The female athletes will compete in the heavyweight events including tossing the caber, throwing the weight, throwing the hammer and putting the shot.

The programme of heavyweight events for the ladies starts at 10am.

Alongside the inaugural female heavyweight events, spectators will see competitors taking part in a number of events including running, cycling, heavy weights, tug-of-war, solo piping and the Highland dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as enjoying all the sporting action in the arena, there’s plenty of other activities to keep the spectators of all ages entertained. There will be a fun fair and bouncy castle, as well as trade stands and a selection of catering vans.

The official opening of the Highland Games takes place at 12.30pm, however events begin before that.

Following the ladies’ heavyweight events at 10am, the highland dancing runs from 10.30am and the junior heavyweight events start at 11am.

The men’s traditional heavy weight events are one of the main attractions over the course of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets – adult £10, concessions and children £5, family ticket (two adults, two children) £25 – are available to buy in advance via the St Andrews Highland Games website, as well as being available on the day.

For more information go to www.standrewshighlandgames.co.uk/

The Highland Games circuit in Fife also includes Inverkeithing on August 2 and Bowhill on September 14.