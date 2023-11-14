Allan Brannigan will be much missed by fellow Fife runners

It is with great sadness that I write that a beloved member of the running community, Allan Brannigan, has passed away, at the age of 60 at his home in Cowdenbeath.

Fife Athletic Club's Lewis Rodgers finished in first place at the Glen Clova Half Marathon in 1:08:29.

Allan joined Carnegie Harriers in 2007 and could be seen at various races, locally and further afield, wearing the Peas and Carrots colours with pride.

Allan was a regular supporter of the Carnegie Harriers club grand prix, regularly winning age category prizes.

He also served with the first battalion of the Black Watch Royal Highland Regiment and was a keen rambler.

The late Allan Brannigan

Although Allan is mostly known for his time at Carnegie, Allan also attended Kirkcaldy Wizards main group training sessions and was well known and well liked by the running community at large.

It is a mark of what a positive impact Allan had in the running community that since his passing, numerous runners from various running clubs in Fife and around the Central Belt have shared anecdotes of positive experiences they shared with Allan.

Unfortunately, I only had the pleasure of meeting Allan a handful of times at Wizards sessions but on those occasions, he was always a lovely guy to chat to. His enthusiasm and passion for running always came across as he was very much looking forward to running the London Marathon in 2024.

Allan leaves behind a proud legacy in the running community and will be sorely missed by all.

Kirkcaldy Wizards Michelle Johnstone and Paul Frape after completing the Dava Way Ultra 50k in Forres

All of our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family and those closest to him at this difficult time.

Three runners representing Fife Athletic Club or Kirkcaldy Wizards ran the Dava Way Ultra on Saturday.

It follows a scenic route starting in Grantown-on-Spey and finishing in Forres, totalling 50km.

Christian Harding dipped beneath the five-hour mark with a time of 4:53:00.

Fife Athletic Club's Tony Martin running the British and Irish masters cross-country international at Tollcross Park in Glasgow

Paul Frape completed his third ultra in 12 weeks in a time of 5:34:52.

A lady flourishing at the ultra distance is coach Michelle Johnstone, having completed her second in the space of a week after the Glen Ogle 33 the previous Saturday, clocking 5:40:19.

Kirriemuir in Angus hosted the 2023 edition of the Glen Clova Half-Marathon at the weekend, organised by Forfar Road Runners.

Fifer Lewis Rodgers was the outright winner, finishing first in a time of 1:08:29.

Rory Scott claimed sixth place with a 1:19:36 time, and James Hall finished as third male over 40, and 11th overall, in 1:21:56.

Daniel Hale was 17th in in 1:23:27, Mike MacDonald 20th in 1:25:42, Rhona Van Rensburg first female overall and 23rd altogether in 1:27:57, Janet Dickson second female overall and first over-40 in 1:28:17 time, Jeremy Tomlinson first male over 60 and 41st overall in 1:34:16, Keren MacPherson second female over 50 and 78th overall in 1:41:48, Jocelyn Scott first female over 70 and 169th all told in 2:04:42 and Tom Scott third male over 70 and 174th in 2:05:27.

A Kirkcaldy Wizards team of Greg Wilson, Vikki Laing and Andy Ballantyne completed the John Muir Way Ultra Nocturnal in Port Seton, doing 12 laps of 5.3km, running four legs each, in a combined time of 6:07:42 to finish as fourth mixed team out of 16 and 16th team overall out of 53.

At the British and Irish masters international cross-country fixture at Tollcross in Glasgow, Tony Martin claimed individual bronze and team silver running for Scotland, finishing as third man over 70 to complete the 5.8km course in a time of 24:06.

Hilary Ritchie was also competing, clocking 25:59 in the women’s 35-64 race for ninth in her age category.

Margaret Martin was part of the gold medal-winning female over-65 team in 28:27, and Innes Bracegirdle, competing in the open race, finished 26th overall and as first woman over 65 in 28:32.

The home Kirkcaldy parkrun saw yours truly finish in first place with a time of 18:58.

There were also personal bests for Fife AC youngster Nellie Luxford with 20:50, Harry Godson with 23:14, his wife Marie Godson with 28:42, Nicky Sutherland with 26:43, Leanne Reid with 33:33 and Paula Keenan with 36:56.

Elsewhere, at the Edinburgh parkrun at Cramond, Thomas Gambino ran a course best of 17:00, finishing third overall. Wizard Helen Reid ran a time of 30:52.

Pamela Dobson ran a time of 34:45 at Carlisle parkrun. James McHale ran a time of 31:10 at Strathclyde parkrun. Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons ran at Falkirk parkrun, clocking 22:14 and Gibbons ran a time of 28:48. Shona Turner ran a time of 30:08 at Perth Parkrun.