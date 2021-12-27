Almost 20 years between titles for stock car star Burgoyne

Chris Burgoyne on the track at Cowdenbeath Racewall.

The stock car driver from Falkirk was crowned champion in the season just past in Skegness and admits he didn’t realise how long had elapsed since he was first crowned world champion.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was told that it had been nineteen years since I last won the World Championship,” he says.

“I am going to show the gold roof at as many tracks as I can and going to enjoy the experience.”

Burgoyne says that his chances of taking the title looked unlikely at first, saying his campaign “couldn’t have got off to a worse start”.

He said: “It was up at Crimond on a Saturday and I was plagued with braking issues throughout the meeting.

“It was a different car the next day at Cowdenbeath and I not only scored a lot of World Championship qualifying points but also won the final and the Scottish Championship.”

“It was a similar story down at Buxton where consistent runs saw me gather a lot of points and the following day I was the runner up in the British Championship.”

“I felt in good form when the World Championship semi-final came along again at Northampton.

"I started from row eleven and it turned out to be an eventful race and I came through to finish in second place.”

Then came the World Final at Skegness where Burgoyne says his car was handling well.

“Once the green flag dropped, I had a decent start and was in third at the end of the lap, then I dived through into the lead.

"Wim Peeters made his challenge, but it didn’t pay off.

"It was one of the best feelings of my life when I was shown the chequered flag.

"I know that it had been nineteen years since I had won my last World title and I wasn’t sure that it was ever going to happen again.

"It felt better this time and both the team and I were very emotional.”

“I got a tremendous reception from the fans when I returned to the Racewall.