Amazing resurgence of the Red Gate Karate kids

Red Gate karate stars with their instructors (Submitted pic)

One year on from having virtually no club representation at the Scottish Karate Federation Championships, Kirkcaldy-based Red Gate Karate managed two gold, three silver and five bronze medals at the same event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It went very well,” Red Gate assistant coach Michael Beveridge, 38, of Glenrothes, said. “Especially when you consider that this time last year we only had three entries in total to that competition.

"What happened then was that our main instructor Roy Steele 6th Dan – who is now 75 years old – had a major operation at the start of last year. He’s been training since 1970.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After he had that operation the club actually shut down for three months and we lost quite a few members because of that.

"So we’ve just been trying to re-establish ourselves to get a wee bit of recovery and it’s been a great recovery.

"We had over 20 competitors at this latest event and folk were on double duty. So for 30% of our total entrants to be getting medals, I think is superb. I’m ecstatic about it actually.”

Red Gate’s success in the recent competition at Newbattle Community Campus in Dalkeith saw first places go to Amy Gibbs and DJ Whitelaw, who both won gold in their respective sections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were runner up medals for clubmates Ami-Lea Shaw, Tam Shaw and Alexa Campbell-Gibbs. Adding to that were bronze medals for Whitelaw, Ami-Lea Shaw (both pulling double duty in kata and kumite), Cameron Gunn, Aaron Crawford and Erin Hunter-Talbot. And club juniors Max Jenkins and Fergus Hunter-Talbot also did well to reach the quarter-finals of their busy section.

Red Gate, whose members train at Kirkcaldy YMCA on Tuesday nights and Saturday mornings, have Gunn, Whitelaw and Ami-Lea Shaw going for their black belts in May.

"I’m quite confident they’ll all get their black belts,” Beveridge added. “They really put the work in.”

Red Gate’s dramatic 2024 also included their usual venue sustaining major water damage last May, which led to them moving to the old games hall downstairs to keep on going.

It also had three members being selected for the Scottish team in the Euro Wado Cup, the first time anyone from the club had been picked since 2009.