Ambassador role for Howe of Fife's Rebekah Smith

Howe of Fife’s Rebekah Smith

The local rugby players was named as Royal Bank RugbyForce 2022’s one of 15 winners of the second year of the young ambassador programme.

Those new members will join the young ambassador squad, a group of grassroots heroes aged 18-35 from amateur clubs across Scotland delivering projects that help their club to create stronger connections with their local communities, build a legacy and make positive societal change.

Smith said: “I am passionate about promoting women's rugby and encouraging the growth of a sport that has benefitted me so much.

"The opportunity to become a Royal Bank RugbyForce young ambassador will really benefit me in my role as social media manager and give me the skills I need to reach more people and make an impact on the lives of women and girls in my community and nationwide.”

Smith’s winning application stood out amongst competition from across the country and will see her utilise her skills as the club’s current social media manager to recruit new players for the women and girls sections of the club through engaging online content, showcasing the successes of female players as well as the strong sense of community and inclusivity present at the club.

She will apply the leadership training she receives to build stronger female player pathways from the junior to senior game within the Howe, ensuring that more female players stay involved with the game for life.

Each winning candidate will receive specialist training and close mentoring to develop the key skills needed for effective club management including seminars and events led by Scotland International players, delivered in partnership with Scottish Rugby.