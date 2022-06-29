American dream for Milnathort's Laura Muir

Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Muir will run in the 1500m and is part of a wider 64 athlete team for Eugene.

Head coach, Christian Malcolm, said: “We are really pleased to be selecting such a strong team for the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022.

"We saw a very competitive Trials event at the Müller UK Athletics Championships which saw several athletes confirm their place on the plane, and we’ve seen a number of athletes step up on the global circuit so far this season which has been really encouraging.

Laura Muir has been selected for the British team. Pic by Michael Gillen

"We are confident that we’ve selected a team that optimises medal success and that have the ability to progress through rounds to reach finals.

“The World Championships is the start of a very busy summer of championships and games, so there are a number of opportunities for athletes to represent their country this summer.

"For those who have been selected for the team for Oregon, I wish the athletes and their coaches the best over the next week or so and to keep focus to achieve your goals.”

A further group of athletes have been nominated for selection via a top 32 Road to Oregon qualification position and have been informed.

However, these selections are subject to confirmation following the final publication of the Road to Oregon rankings.