An Alfred Dunhill prize to remember

A night at the magnificent Fairmont is up for grabs as part of the prize

JPi Media is delighted to offer an exclusive prize package to take in the final day of this year’s championship on Sunday, October 3.

The winner will receive a pair of tickets to enjoy afternoon tea in the luxurious setting of the Old Course Hotel Dining Club in St Andrews and they will also have access to roam the course to enjoy the unfolding action live.

That will be followed by a complimentary overnight stay at Fairmont St Andrews, a five-star, world-renowned resort featuring the Torrance and the Kittocks championship golf courses and Fairmont Spa.

Tony Finau of the United States and footballer Jamie Redknapp will be part of this year's event. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

Your stay includes dinner and breakfast and you will get to enjoy breathtaking views of the beautiful coastal surroundings.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is an annual celebration of links golf which attracts leading professional golfers playing alongside famous names from the worlds of sport and showbusiness.

Over the years, the event has featured top professional golfers including former major championship winners Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Ernie Els and Martin Kaymer.

They’ve been joined by celebrity amateurs including Jamie Dornan, Ronan Keating, Steve Redgrave, Bill Murray, Kevin Pietersen and Huey Lewis.

Victor Perez of France poses with the trophy on the Swilken Bridge at The Old Course in 2019. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Already confirmed for this year are Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Linkin Park’s David Farrell, Boyzone’s Ronan Keating, Brad Simpson from the Vamps and Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres.

Admission is free for all spectators over the first three days of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

To register for your free ticket or to purchase tickets for the final day, October 3, visit www.alfreddunhilllinks.com

To enter, simply answer the following question: Which Fife town is widely recognised as the home of golf?

Replies must be received no later than noon on Friday, September 24, by email at: [email protected]