An exciting night on the Racewall track

Kyle Irvine was amongst the Fife drivers in action

Before the action kicked into gear, there was a minute silence to commemorate the passing of Adam Brown who had been with GMP from the start of Newtongrange.

Overall the Fife drivers had a decent night’s racing, dominating the prostock races where they won all three, picked up a saloon heat win and one in the classic hot rods.

On the debit side Graeme Dignan, Methilhill, gave everyone a fright when he rolled his car towards the end of the opening heat, but was back out for the next heat whilst Callum Rennie, Glenrothes, had his car badly damaged when hit by another car.

It was good to see the classic hot rods in action including Keith Chesher, Dunfermline, and Scott Jones, Thornton.

In the opening heat Jones was third.

Chesher won heat two with Jones ending up in fourth place.

Jones led the cars away when the final started but then lost out to Chesher.

Jones slowed with a misfire with John Buchan winning from Chesher.

In the saloons, Eck Cunningham, Buckhaven, moved his car through into the lead early on and, despite seeing his lead being slowly eroded, held on to win with Kyle Irvine, Glenrothes, seventh and Kennoway’s Ross Watters tenth.

In the prostock, Jordan Dignan, Methilhill, won the opening heat from Darren Rae, Lochgelly, with Rae winning heat two from long time leader Dignan.

Whilst Rae was first home in the final, he was penalised a place when he started he race out of position thus handing the win to Kirkcaldy’s Graeme Fleming

Jeorgie Honeyman, Cowdenbeath had another good night’s racing in the micro F2s where she finished in the runners up spot in heat one, was eighth in the second and third in the next.

Its a double header this weekend with the formula IIs racing for their national and mac 100 final, the minis their open Scottish and the stock rods their Gordon Ross Memorial.