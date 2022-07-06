Andy Goram: Freuchie Cricket Club's warm tribute to 'great friend'

The goalkeeper was famously a highly accomplished cricketer as well a top class footballer.

His loss, following a battle with cancer, has been felt across both sports.

In an online statement, the north east Fife cricket club said: “It with great sadness that we hear of the passing of Andy Goram.

Andy Goram passed away at the weekend. Pic by John Devlin

"He was a great friend and supporter of Freuchie Cricket Club, even playing in charity games for us.