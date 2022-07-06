Andy Goram: Freuchie Cricket Club's warm tribute to 'great friend'

The goalkeeper was famously a highly accomplished cricketer as well a top class footballer.
His loss, following a battle with cancer, has been felt across both sports.
In an online statement, the north east Fife cricket club said: “It with great sadness that we hear of the passing of Andy Goram.
"He was a great friend and supporter of Freuchie Cricket Club, even playing in charity games for us.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends, in particular David Cowan, who was a very close friend of Andy's for many years. He is fondly remembered.”