Andy Wild gives up the day job to follow his dream

Fife's Andy Wild has given up his day job to concentrate on wrestling full-time. Pic courtesy of ICW

Andrew Inch - known by his ring name Andy Wild - will face former WWE superstar and fellow heavyweight Big Damo on night two of Fear and Loathing - ICW’s two-day flagship event - on Sunday, November 21 at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow.

Wild made his wrestling debut in 2006 but relied on his day job as a car salesman to support his partner, Hannah, and son, Jacob.

Only recently did he see a way out of his job by opening his own professional wrestling school, Fife Pro Wrestling Asylum, in 2019.

Running a school for aspiring wrestlers of all ages, alongside his bookings as a professional wrestler, allowed him to hand his notice in to the car dealership and make wrestling his full-time living earlier this year.

“I know a real champion is defined by his heart and not a championship around their waist,” said Wild ahead of his bout in a couple of weeks time. “ Right now, I am the best unsigned heavyweight wrestler in this country.”

Wild’s opponent, Big Damo, has competed around the world, most notably for WWE, the world’s largest wrestling company.

During his time in WWE, Damo - then known as Killian Dain - was part of a group called Sanity on WWE Smackdown, competing amongst the likes of Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan.