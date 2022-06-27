Angela Quinney writes her name into the history books

The 57-year-old, who works at Diageo, has played golf for 25 years, mainly in the women’s sections at Scoonie and Balbirnie.

However, due to dwindling numbers in those sections, she has been playing in the men's tournaments at Scoonie.

Quinney teed it up in the handicap championship at Scoonie where she was watched on by a group of friends and family.

Sean Smith, Scoonie scratch club champion, and Angela Quinney, handicap champion

And she impressed in front of them all, winning the title at four up with three to play.

Her husband Allan has previously won the scratch championship meaning that mr and mrs both have their name’s etched in the club’s history books.

Another winner on the day was Sean Smith who picked up the club’s scratch club championship.

Smith, 30, also works with Diageo in the town, recently returning to his work following a period of paternity leave.

Angela Quinney and her husband/caddy Allan D Quinney

He’s been playing golf for 20 years but only got his handicap five years ago.

His victory came in dramatic fashion, the 30-year-old’s putt hitting the flag before dropping in.

His opponent couldn’t match the feat and the match was done.

Following his win, Smith dedicated his win to newborn Harris and partner Amy.