The Tenerife-born angler, who now lives in Cardenden, hooked into a coalfish measuring 40cm to edge out Dunfermline fisherman Steve Sergbine who had a coalfish of 37cm. They fished at a popular mark near St Monans and 26 fish of various species including scorpion, rockling and flatfish were tempted by the 13 anglers who took part in difficult conditions with a west wind and bright sky.