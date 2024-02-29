News you can trust since 1871
Angler Jose scoops top spot in latest Fife Specimen Hunters match

Jose Del Arosa was top rod after the latest Fife Specimen Hunters match with boundaries between Elie and St Andrews.
By Nigel Duncan
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:12 GMT
The Tenerife-born angler, who now lives in Cardenden, hooked into a coalfish measuring 40cm to edge out Dunfermline fisherman Steve Sergbine who had a coalfish of 37cm. They fished at a popular mark near St Monans and 26 fish of various species including scorpion, rockling and flatfish were tempted by the 13 anglers who took part in difficult conditions with a west wind and bright sky.

The water was calm and Jose used a pulley rig with circle hook and Stevie a three-hook flapper. Interestingly, the angler fishing between them, and in close proximity, failed to tempt a fish during the five-hour match

