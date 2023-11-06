Anglers descend on Kirkcaldy and Leven beaches for Iain Reid memorial event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kyle, a Scottish international, landed 20 fish, 11 on the second day measuring 266cm, to add to the nine he hooked on day one at Kirkcaldy for 227cm. He took home £360 and beat a strong field of nearly 60 from both sides of the Border. Second was Neil Cutler from Tyneside who totalled four fish on day one for 101cm and 12 at Leven for 321cm and won £250.

Third was Stuart Cresswell with ten fish, seven coming on the second day for 215cm to add to his three on day one which totalled 107cm. He pocketed £150. Les Carrington hooked into the longest flatfish over the two days, a 40cm flounder, and he won £100.

Lots of flounders caught at Leven on day two with dabs, coalies and bass also carded and Alan Combe, one of the organisers, said that the conditions were pretty good with a nice little surf running.

Mike Horn from Kirkcaldy taking part in the Iain Reid Memorial match on the Lang Toun beach (Pic: Nigel Duncan)

Meanwhile, Dysart-based angler Ian Crombie leads the St Serfs Angling Club winter league after hooking into six fish during the first of five legs and collecting 25 points.

The leg was staged between Carnoustie and Achmithie and second was Alec Swan from Inverleithing who collected 24 points and third was George Harris (Dunshalt, near Falkland) who earns 23 points. Ian's brother, Keith Crombie, also from Dysart, is lying fourth with 22 points.

The second leg is from Pittenweem to Fife Ness on Sunday, November 12 with fishing from 3:00pm to 8:00pm and registration is at Anstruther Car Park from 2:00pm to 2.15pm. Low water is at 7.45pm.

Other legs are from Tangle Ha' to Invebervie on Sunday, November 2, and then there is a break until Sunday, January 7 when the boundaries are from St Monans to St Andrews and fishing is from 2.30pm to 7.30pm. Low water is 5:00pm. Registration is at Anstruther Car Park from 1.30pm to 1.45pm. The final leg is on Sunday, February 18 from Carnousie to inverbervie. Anglers pick the best four from the five legs to find the eventual winner of the winter league but points also count towards the overall champion with Harris leading the way on 115 points with Ian Crombie second on 97.