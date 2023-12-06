Gallacher hooked into the heaviest cod of 6lb 8oz with his last cast to achieve an ambition after being second and third previously. Cooper hooked into two fish to land the heaviest bag prize with 8lb 2oz.The organisers expect entries on the day from all over Scotland plus the North-West and North-East of England and the event is sponsored by Sunderland-based sea tackle firm, Limitless. Boundaries are from Elie to St Andrews.Registration is at Anstruther Golf Club between 9am and 11.30am. Anglers can go to their favoured mark immediately with fishing from noon to 6:00pm. The weigh-in is back at the club from 6:00pm to 7:00pm and entry is £15 for seniors. The junior entry fee (upper age limit 16) is £5.Tackle and bait will be available from Cowdenbeath-based tackle shop Deals on Reels and co-organiser Geroge Harris confirmed that Penn Sea League points are available. Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) rules apply and there are no bait restrictions.Elsewhere, the latest leg of Mike and Chris's popular cod league was fished by 24 anglers in freezing conditions. Organiser Mike Horn said entrants said that they struggled to bait up as their fingers were so cold.A calm sea in the designated area between Carnoustie and Ferryden Lighthouse meant it was a challenging night's fishing and only six people weighed-in.Last year's winner, Pete Bauld from East Weymss, won this leg with five fish for over 13lb. He also had the heaviest fish on the night at 6lb 7oz. Second with seven fish was Davy Cargill from Tayside with a bag weight of over 11lb. Mike Horn was third with six fish fish for 9lb 12 oz and Port Seton-based Cameron Cunningham leads the league with the biggest cod of 7lb 8.5oz.The next leg is January 13 fishing with form 4pm to 9pm. Registration from 14.30 to 1500 at the Victoria Car Park in Arbroath.