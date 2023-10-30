Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The other match is the second leg of the Edinburgh Winter Shore League at Newhaven in Edinburgh on Friday, fishing 7:00pm to 10:00pm, registration at Western Harbour Way EH6 6PG from 6pm to 6.15pm.

Alan Combe, one of the organisers of the two-day Fife event, confirmed that the entire Scottish gold medal team from the Home Internationals in Wales earlier this year would be there along with two well-known anglers from Tyneside, Neil Cutler and Steve Potts. It was Potts who made the long journey north last week to win the first round of the Edinburgh Winter Shore Angling League at Portobello on Friday landing 16 fish. Cutler was seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Lewis from Broughty Ferry, manager of the Scotland Ladies Sea Angling squad, is also in the field for the memorial match along with David Neil from Ayrshire, a leading Scottish bait provider.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

60 anglers are expected to contest Day One of the Iain Reid Memorial Match at Kirkcaldy Beach on Saturday (Pic: submitted)

Combe, who was in the gold medal Tartan team along with Kirkcaldy anglers Mike Horn, president of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers, and his son Chris, who also comes from Kirkcaldy, plus David Cargill from Inchture near Dundee, are all members of the East Fife Sea Angling Club and they are all listed.

Two members of the Scotland Ladies Sea Angling Squad, Gill Coutts from Largs and Aberdeen-born Buffy McAvoy who now lives in Edinburgh, are also scheduled to be there, and congratulations have been pouring in on social media for McAvoy, who won the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers Ayrshire Open held at Ardrossan South Beach also on Saturday.

The 49-year-old landed 15 coley, rockling, whiting and flounders for 196 points, well clear of the field. She blanked for 3hr 30min of the five-hour match on an end peg but, once darkness fell and the tide turned, her luck changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Horn said that there have been women's sections in matches but he believes it is the first time a lady has won a mix event North of the Border.

McAvoy, a financial controller, said: "I knew what guys near me were catching but I had no idea what was happening elsewhere on the beach and it was a big surprise when I heard the final results."

Second was Paul Oliver (Glasgow) with seven fish for 102 points and third was East Fife Shore Angling Club member Combe third with six fish for 155 points.

Jimmy Connell (Glasgow) with a 39cm coley and David Cargill from Inchture, who is also a member of the East Fife Shore Fishing Club, with a 39cm mackerel, won the longest fish prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buffy added: "I needed the points as I did not do too well in the first two matches of the season and this is a real boost for me, especially after blanking in the first Edinburgh Winter Shore Angling League at Portobello on Friday."

Registration for both days in the memorial match is from 8:00am to 9:00pm at the end car park at Kirkcaldy Promenade (near Morrisons) and it is a measure and return competition. Fishing on Day One at Kirkcaldy, where pegs will stretch along the beach towards the harbour, is from 10am to 2pm and fishing on Day Two at Leven is from 11am to 3pm.