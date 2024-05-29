Angling club secretary wins first leg of Summer League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Harris, secretary of Kirkcaldy-based St Serfs Sea Angling Club, won the first leg of the club's summer league fished in almost constant rain.

Harris totalled 104 points with Keith Crombie second on 81 points and Gordon McKay third on 40 points with Ian Crombie fourth two adrift.

Keith Crombie had the longest fish, a 37cm flounder, and the next leg is on June 30 at Elliot Beach near Arbroath. Fishing is from 12.30pm to 5pm.

