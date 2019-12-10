Annabel leads them home for Fife AC

It was a successful day for Fife at the East District Cross Country Championships at Piperdam in Dundee, with the club closing the year with a fantastic five individual medals and three team medals.

Pre-race favourite Annabel Simpson, who has been in excellent shape so far this winter, was dominant in the senior women’s race.

The Glasgow University student took the senior women’s title over 30 seconds ahead of M pair Fiona Brian and Virginie Barrand.

Megan Crawford, who made a welcome return to racing at the East League Cross Country in Broxburn 2 weeks ago, ran well to place 6th against tough opposition.

With good runs from Heather Anderson in ninth and Laura Gibson in 12th, Fife AC’s women won team gold ahead of Metro Aberdeen and Edinburgh AC.

Following wins at the recent Scottish Short Course Cross Country Championships in Kirkcaldy, the Scottish Cross Country Relay Championships in Cumbernauld and the British Cross Country Challenge in Liverpool, Anna Hedley won the U17 women’s race from 800m specialist Isla Calvert of Livingston AC and Scottish U17 women’s steeplechase champion Georgia Ledingham of Corstorphine AAC.With strong runs from Anna Dalglish in 10th and Jaden Lenny in 13th, Fife AC’s U17 women won team gold ahead of Corstorphine AAC.

Isla Thoms, who was part of the winning Scottish Cross Country Relay Championships team earlier this winter along with Anna Hedley, secured the silver medal in the U15 girls race behind Katie Johnson of Edinburgh AC.

With strong runs from Isla Hedley in fourth and Ruby Russell in 16th, Fife AC’s U15 girls also won team gold ahead of Edinburgh AC.

There were brilliant silver medals for Ben Sandilands and Struan Bennet in the U17 men’s and U15 boys’ races, with Ben missing out on gold by just three seconds from Andrew McGill of Livingston AC.

There were also top ten finishes from Archie Suttie in the U13 boys race, Katie Sandilands in the U13 girls race, Isla Hedley in the U15 girls race, Anna Dalglish in the U17 women’s race and Michael Sanderson in the U17 men’s race.

Top results were as follows:

U13 girls: 5 Katie Sandilands 13.05; U13 boys: 5 Archie Suttie 11.57, 29 Andrew Sanderson 12.57, 35 Marti Penacchio Torres, 53 Rowan Geary 13.43, 58 Fraser Stewart 14.01.

U15 girls: 2 Isla Thoms 16.05, 4 Isla Hedley 16.27, 16 Ruby Russell 17.21, 24 Esmee Thoms 18.03.

U15 boys: 2 Struan Bennet 14.18, 40 Guillem Pennachio Torres 16.40. U17 women: 1 Anna Hedley 21.46, 10 Anna Dalglish 23.28, 13 Jaden Lenny 23.55, 15 Libby Smith 24.14, 16 Hayley Brown 24.16.

U17 men: 2 Ben Sandilands 19.13, 9 Michael Sanderson 20.32.

U20 men: 13 Craig Morris 23.01, 18 Gavin McWhinnie 23.24, 19 Iain McWhinnie 23.33.

Senior women: 1 Annabel Simpson 32.07, 6 Megan Crawford 34.07, 9 Heather Anderson V40 34.30, 12 Laura Gibson 34.53, 21 Amie Watt 36.01.