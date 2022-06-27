Another title for champ Moodie at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Saloon winners on the podium.

Happily it was short lived and the track quickly dried out.

In the Formula IIs Gordon Moodie (Windygates) was in good form with his first race, though there was chaos on the pit bend, knocking quite a few cars out.

On the restart Moodie got away well but once he got through into second was chasing the World Champion Chris Burgoyne.

With five laps remaining Moodie caught and passed Burgoyne on his way to winning yet another title.

Moodie had to retire from the opening heat but returned to win heat two.

When the Mac 100 final started Moodie moved into third when the two cars ahead tangled and he got caught up.

Whilst he managed to restart he had to settle for fourth.

Michael Bethune (Kirkcaldy) was in good form with his ORCi Stock Rod going through to win the Gordon Ross Memorial race and then went and won the heat which followed.

His hopes of making it a clean sweep failed to materialise and he had to be content with the runner up spot in heat two.

On Sunday Fife success continued this time with Kyle Irvine retaining his Scottish Saloon Championship but what a race it was.

Ross Watters (Kennoway) was an early casualty as was Gary Paterson (Saline).

The race only lasted a couple of laps before it was stopped but on the restart Irvine was soon through into the leader but under pressure.

It stayed like that but on the last lap it all came to a head.

Declan Honeyman made a charge to try to remove Irvine but in doing so both spun. Irvine quickly restarted but just ahead of Stuart Shevill Jnr and despite being sent into a spin managed to hold on to win.