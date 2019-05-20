Anster Haddie Carol faces the Wrath but comes out on top

Anster Haddies’ Carol Fraser took part in a series of challenges at Cape Wrath.

First up was the Cape Wrath Challenge 10K which Carol completed in 1:04:44. Day two was the Two Lochs Trail run and Carol covered the 5.5 miles in 54:51. The next day saw Carol on the five mile course around Durness which she finished in 1:07:28.

Robyn McDonald was third in her age category at the four mile Recycle Re-Use Trail Race in Glenrothes finishing in 36:37. Jacqui McDonald completed the race in 41:27.

Down Under at Melbourne’s Highlands Parkrun, Duncan Hall had a course PB and was second overall with a time of 18:34. Closer to home at the St Andrews Parkrun, there were third places in their age categories for both Innes Knight and Jacqui McDonald. Meanwhile at Kirkcaldy Parkrun Bill Simpson was first in his category and Jas Baillie was second in his age category.

Training this week is will start from Waid Sports Centre at 6.30pm.