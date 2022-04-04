Anster Haddies amongst those competing at Bob's Run

Founding members of Anster Haddies, George Findlay, Allan Gibson and Ewan Cameron pictured at Bob's Run. Pic by Pete Bracegirdle

Over 65 veteran Findlay led the trio home over the 4.2km course around the farm fields placing 15th timed at 20 minutes 29 seconds.

Gibson followed in 23rd (22.13) with Cameron 29th (23.37).

Fife AC over 40 veteran James Hall, from Ceres, headed the field in 15 minutes 58 seconds five seconds clear of club colleague Alex Jarrett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rae Captieux had an outstanding run to place fourth, first female in 16.59.

Mention must be made of such a brave run by over 70 Stewart Davidson who suffers the disability of Parkinson’s.

Davidson travelled by train from Broughty Ferry to Leuchars to make the start and for 25 years or so was always the first to volunteer help at so many Fife AC races.

To date £400 was raised for the Bob Stark Memorial Fund (Prostate Scotland).