Anster Haddies Running Club: Luca Anderson is Haddies star of early season run

Anster Haddies members who competed at Midweek Series, Strathkinness/Blebo Craigs

The second Midweek Series Strathkinness/Blebocraigs last Wednesday featured a strong showing of 16 Anster Haddies Running Club members who were determined to make a continued mark on the early stages of the 2024 race season.

In the U15 two-mile race, Haddies ace Luca Anderson showed his strong multi-terrain racing abilities and once again blew the field away by coming home first in a time of 12:11, over two minutes faster than the next runner.

There were also some impressive results in the senior race, with the first Haddie over the line being Ewan Lumsden in seventh place overall with a time of 28.19 (2nd M40).

Other Haddies to finish were: 2nd Jamie Anderson (9th overall in 29.04 (1st MU20); 3rd Tom Rainey in 13th place on 29.28 (5th M40); 4th Michael Reilly in 17th place with 30.15 (7th M40); 5th Davy Burgess in 30th place with 31.22 (9th M50); 6th Gary Shaw in 35th place with 32.20 (10th M40); 7th Eric Anderson in 36th place with 32.48 (10th M50); 8th Lynne Herd in 40th place with 33.46 (5th F40); 9th Orla Gage in 44th place with 34.32 (1st FU20); 10th Will Gage in 45th place with 34.36 (11th M50); 11th Yvonne Dehn in 50th place with 35.07 (5th FSen); 12th Pamela Cruickshanks in 72nd place with 38.40 (3rd F50); 13th Debz Hay in 80th with 40.27 (5th F50); 14th Alice Hall in 81st with 41.28 (3rd F60); 15th Catriona Duncan in 87th with 44.52 (1st F70).

Anster Haddies who ran at Loch Leven Half Marathon

A special mention also must go to Gary Shaw who was representing Anster Haddies for the first time.

Meanwhile, it was a very warm day at St Andrews Parkrun last Saturday and there was a decent turnout of eight Haddies, three of whom recorded PBs.

The first Haddie to cross the line was Luca Anderson with yet another incredible PB finishing in 17:06. Second was Logan Reilly, finishing in an amazing 19:14.

Next was Orla Gage, smashing her previous PB by over a minute with a time of 21:03. Closely behind her was Eric Anderson with a great time of 21:12.

Luca Anderson, U15 winner, Midweek Series, Strathkinness/Blebocraigs

The fifth Haddie to finish was Euan Kay with an impressive PB of 25:05, taking 25 seconds off his previous best time.

Gary Ovenstone was the next finisher in a grand time of 27:18 and finally – taking over a minute off last week’s time by finishing in 28:03 – was Catriona Duncan.

Saturday’s Ben Lomond Hill Race saw the return of one of the oldest events on the calendar with another challenging elevation of 970m over a distance of 12.6km.

Dating back to 1983, this race is well known for its high casualty rate with broken ankles and bloodied knees often being reported as a result of the stony descent.

Eck Anderson represented the Haddies and he completed the race in an impressive time of 1 hour 43 minutes (M40 10th).

Four Haddies took part in the Loch Leven Half Marathon, a well known local road race which is now almost 40 years old.